Tesla launches Powerwall 3 battery

Tesla has launched the Powerwall 3 battery with an energy capacity of 13.5 kW and continuous on-grid power of 11.5 kW, featuring dimensions of 110 cm x 61 cm x 19.3 cm and a weight of 130 kg.

Image: Tesla

US-based electric car and battery manufacturer Tesla has officially launched its new Powerwall battery.

The new battery has an energy capacity of 13.5 kW and offers continuous on-grid power of 11.5 kW. The system measures 110 cm x 61 cm x 19.3 cm and weighs 130 kg.

The battery includes an inverter featuring six solar inputs with maximum power point trackers (MPPTs). The device has reportedly a solar-to-grid efficiency of 97.5%.

The new product comes with a 10-year product warranty.

The company has not disclosed additional technical details about the new product.

