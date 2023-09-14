Dubai’s 250 MW/1,500 MWh pumped-storage project nearing completion

DEWA has finished building 74% of its pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant site, according to a company statement. The project in Hatta will be completed by the first half of 2025.
The AED 1.421 billion ($368.8 million) project will have a capacity of 250 MW/1,500 MWh. It will have a lifespan of 80 years, a turnaround efficiency of 78.9%, and a response to demand for energy within 90 seconds.
“The hydroelectric power plant is an energy storage with turnaround efficiency of 78.9%,” the statement added. “It utilizes the potential energy of the water stored in the upper dam which is converted to kinetic energy during the flow of water through the 1.2-kilometer subterranean tunnel and this kinetic energy rotates the turbine and converts mechanical energy to electrical energy which is sent to DEWA grid.”
Popular content
The company has now finished the project’s upper dam, including a water upper intake structure and associated bridge. It has also concluded the construction of the 72-meter concrete wall of the upper dam.
In June 2022, the construction of the facility stood at 44%. At the time, DEWA said it would also store electricity from the 5 GW Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. The facility, which is partly operational and partly under construction, is the biggest solar plant in the United Arab Emirates and the Middle East.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.