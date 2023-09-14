Italy adds 1,468 MW/2,058 MWh of distributed storage capacity in H1

Italy installed 3806,039 distributed storage systems linked to renewable energy projects in the six months to the end of June 2023, according to new figures from the national renewables association, ANIE Rinnovabili.

The storage systems have a combined capacity of 3,045 MW and a maximum storage capacity of 4.893 MWh. This compares to 1,530 MW/2,752 MWh of distributed storage capacity at the end of 2022 and just 189.5 MW/295.6 MWh at the end of 2020.

The new capacity for the first half of 2023 was 1,468 MW/2,058 MWh, which marks the strongest growth ever recorded for storage deployment in the first half of the year in the country.

The new figures indicate that lithium-ion technology powers most devices, at 386,021 units in total. Lombardy is the region with the highest deployment of such storage systems, boasting a combined capacity of 275 MW/375 MWh.

The regional government is implementing a multi-year rebate scheme for residential and commercial storage systems coupled with PV.