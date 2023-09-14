Italy adds 1,468 MW/2,058 MWh of distributed storage capacity in H1

Italy installed 3806,039 distributed storage systems linked to renewable energy projects in the six months to the end of June 2023, according to new figures from the national renewables association, ANIE Rinnovabili.
The storage systems have a combined capacity of 3,045 MW and a maximum storage capacity of 4.893 MWh. This compares to 1,530 MW/2,752 MWh of distributed storage capacity at the end of 2022 and just 189.5 MW/295.6 MWh at the end of 2020.
The new capacity for the first half of 2023 was 1,468 MW/2,058 MWh, which marks the strongest growth ever recorded for storage deployment in the first half of the year in the country.
Popular content
The new figures indicate that lithium-ion technology powers most devices, at 386,021 units in total. Lombardy is the region with the highest deployment of such storage systems, boasting a combined capacity of 275 MW/375 MWh.
The regional government is implementing a multi-year rebate scheme for residential and commercial storage systems coupled with PV.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.