Armenia builds first floating PV project

Armenia has switched on its first floating PV project, the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure said in a recent statement.
The floating array is deployed on a lake in the national capital, Yerevan. It has a capacity of 150 kW. Its developers are French company Nepsen and the Armenian Renewable Resources and Energy Efficiency Fund.
“This floating solar station will serve as a prototype for the construction of similar stations in Armenia,” said Karen Asatryan, the general director of Armenia Renewable Resources and Energy Efficiency Fund. “The plant is the first of its kind in the region, and this is a big step in the field of renewable energy development in Armenia.”
Popular content
Armenia has experienced substantial growth in solar energy in recent years. The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) says that the country's installed PV capacity reached 306 MW by the end of last year, with 200 MW deployed between 2021 and 2022.
UAE-based renewable energy developer Masdar is currently developing a 200 MW solar farm in the country.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.