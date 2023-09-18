India tenders 1.26 GW of renewable storage

From pv magazine India

SECI is now accepting proposals to develop renewable energy projects with storage systems, all connected to the interstate transmission grid (ISTS). The projects will supply 1,260 MW of firm and dispatchable renewable power in a demand-following manner. They must be set up on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis in India.

A single developer can bid for 50 MW to 630 MW of cumulative contracted capacity, in multiples of 10 MW.

SECI will sign 25-year power purchase agreements (PPA) with the successful bidders. SECI has provisioned 1,250 MW out of the total tendered capacity of 1,260 MW for sale to Delhi discoms BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL), while the remaining 10 MW has been allocated to GIFT Power Co. Ltd (GIFT PCL) in Gujarat.

“Bidders who have already commissioned RE plants/storage plants or are in the process of constructing such plants and have untied capacity may also participate under this RfS. In such case, they will be given the benefit of a longer period of PPA, commensurate to the duration between the actual date of commencement of supply of power and scheduled commencement of supply date,” said SECI.