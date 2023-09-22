Chinese PV Industry Brief: China to add 170 GW of PV in 2023, says S&P

S&P Global Commodity Insights expects China's solar installations to reach 170 GW in 2023, with global installations hitting 400 GW. Principal Analyst Holly Hu, speaking at a conference this week in Chuzhou, Anhui province, attributed the forecast to the convergence of three factors in 2023: the recovery of the ground-mounted PV market due to lower module prices, robust growth in the EU, US, and Chinese distributed solar markets, and rising demand for PV installations driven by green hydrogen production.
The Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) says that it has approved Xinte’s initial public offering application. The company plans to issue a maximum of 30,000,000 shares to raise up to CNY 8.8 billion ($1.2 billion), which will be directed to an electronic-grade polysilicon production base with an annual capacity of 200,000 metric tons. According to the prospectus, Xinte's total polysilicon capacity reached 200,000 metric tons by the end of 2022.
Popular content
GCL Technology has confirmed the start of production for its 100,000 metric ton (MT) granular silicon project dedicated to n-type products. Construction started in November 2022. It marks the fourth granular silicon production site, following those in Leshan, Baotou, and Hohhot. At full capacity, the facility is expected to reach 120,000 tons. GCL Technology has expressed plans to further augment the maximum effective production capacity across all its plants.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.