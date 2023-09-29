Sliding solar module prices squeezing European manufacturers

However, analysts find that explaining the module price drop solely as Chinese dumping is overly simplistic. Some gauge module supply by comparing export data from major Chinese ports with European installation volumes, despite the lack of official export data from China.

These estimates are subject to short-term fluctuations and will become more accurate with time, acknowledging some inaccuracy in module inventory data. However, on a European scale, this discrepancy amounts to just a few gigawatts. For context, the German Federal Ministry of Economics anticipates a European Union photovoltaics market of 70 GW to 100 GW by 2023.

In June, analysts at Rystad Energy first observed module accumulation at the Rotterdam port, initially projecting a year-end module inventory of 100 GW. However, Marius Mordal Bakke, an analyst at Rystad, revised his year-end module inventory forecast in an interview with pv magazine. He noted that market adjustments led to significant order reductions. Examining module export data from China to Europe, he observed inventory levels stagnating at around 40 GW, suggesting that manufacturers respond to demand signals from wholesalers and project developers.

The 40 GW accumulation is the result of market dynamics in Europe. The Ukraine conflict and energy crisis drove many homeowners to invest in photovoltaics, heat pumps, and electric vehicles in 2022. Concurrently, ongoing pandemic disruptions in Chinese manufacturing capacities hindered production ramp-up. Wholesalers frequently struggled with deliveries, often leaving new customers underserved. Orders were declined, and existing customers were categorized based on priority, leading to a subsequent market downturn.

“Retailers across Europe saw their inventory running low and ordered massively to be able to deliver to their customers immediately,” said Edurne Zoco, an analyst at S&P Global. At that time, the wholesalers' sales representatives were fighting for every container from China, as well-known wholesalers unanimously reported to pv magazine.