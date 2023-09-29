Chinese PV Industry Brief: BAJsolar commissions 10 GW solar cell factory

BAJsolar has commissioned a 10 GW solar cell factory in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province. The new facility will produce tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cells. It announced the completion of the plant's construction earlier this month. The company said it is looking for opportunities at home and in foreign markets, including India and Turkey. It is also building a 26 GW cell factory in Jiangshan, Zhejiang province. BAJsolar, a unit of Suzhou-based Zhejiang Bangjie Holding Group, said it wants to enhance its industrial supply chain and expand R&D.
Cell maker CHG EnSOL Renewable Technology (CHG EnSOL) said it plans to build a new solar cell manufacturing facility in Anqing, Anhui province. The factory will produce n-type TOPCon cells and have a capacity of 20 GW. The company said it is targeting to reach a total cell capacity of 50 GW next year.
Popular content
Panel manufacturer Seraphim said it signed an agreement with the city government of Nantong, Jiangsu province, to expand its PV module capacity of 15 GW. The expansion plan will require an investment of CNY6 billion ($833 million). Seraphim said all the new production lines will be compatible with large-size wafers.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.