Wind speed increases could cause PV yield losses

New research from Spain’s University of Alcala reveals that higher wind speeds can result in mismatch and power yield losses in solar power plants. In “Energy losses in photovoltaic generators due to wind patterns,” recently published in Communications Engineering, the researchers challenge the conventional belief that increased wind speed benefits ground-mounted PV plants by enhancing solar module cooling.

“In these previous cases, the interface module/air flux is small to appreciate a full airflow development in natural conditions,” the scientists said. “In big PV generators exposed to wind patterns, the module temperature depends on its position inside them, as the air flux affects how the module exchanges heat with it. This is the reason why the wind speed increase did not necessarily bring the best PV performance.”