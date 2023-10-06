Kyocera enters solar generation business

Kyocera started selling renewable energy to businesses in Japan on Oct. 1.
The company announced its initiative to source surplus solar power from residential, commercial, and industrial rooftop PV systems, as well as floating solar arrays, with the intention of reselling it to small and medium-sized businesses, as well as large apartment complexes throughout Japan.
It said it aims to provide a solution for companies facing challenges related to the upfront costs and technical complexities associated with installing PV systems on their rooftops.
While continuing to produce solar modules at its factory in Shiga prefecture, the Japanese manufacturer is actively engaged in the sale of PV systems. However, it closed its manufacturing facility in Tianjin, northern China, in March.
In its most recent financial report, published in July, Kyocera noted an improvement in sales within its smart energy business, which includes all PV-related activities.
