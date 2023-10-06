Hybrid PV-biogas microgrids for EV charging

They designed charging stations capable of charging 15 to 20 electric vehicles (EVs) with an operating frequency of 652 kWh/day and a daily power requirement of 20 kW. The EVs were also considered to be able to discharge electricity into the grid, essentially serving as mobile batteries.

The microgrid in question consists of a 4 kWh battery, a 15 kW PV system, and a 100 kW biogas generator. The researchers calculated the capital costs, replacement costs, operations and maintenance, and the lifetime of each component.

After considering all these factors, they compared this system to charging stations that rely solely on biogas or grid electricity.

The study found that the proposed PV-biogas-grid charging stations had an energy cost of $0.518/kWh, a net present value (NPV) of $468,842, lifetime operating costs of $9,874, and a payback period of four years. In contrast, the biogas-grid reference system had an energy cost of $0.54/kWh, NPV of $492,512, operating costs of $14,527, and a payback period of five years.

Regarding CO2 emissions, the scientists compared the proposed system to systems relying solely on PV-grid or biogas-grid. The proposed system had CO2 emissions of 9,419 kg per year, while the PV-grid had 18,542 kilograms per year, and the biogas-grid had 12,450 kg per year. The proposed system reduced CO2 emissions by 49.2% compared to PV-grid charging stations and by 24.3% compared to biogas-grid-based charging stations.

The researchers suggested that future research could focus on integrating different energy storage systems, such as fuel cells, batteries, and supercapacitors, with EV charging technology. They also highlighted the need for developing wireless access support for EV charging techniques.