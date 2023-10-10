Chinese PV Industry Brief: JinkoSolar ships 52 GW in first 9 months of 2023

JinkoSolar says it shipped more than 52 GW of modules in the first nine months of this year, with n-type modules accounting for 57% of the total. The company's current order book surpasses its 2023 full-year forecasts. In total, JinkoSolar has globally shipped 190 GW of modules. It also said that it secured a 3.2 GW n-type module supply deal with CHN Energy Investment Group and recently opened an integrated factory in Shanxi, China.
Huamin China has secured two major contracts with polysilicon manufacturer Tongwei. The first agreement, valued at approximately CNY 5.1 billion ($710 million), covers the supply of 56,800 metric tons (MT) of polysilicon. The second contract, worth CNY 4.5 billion, involves the delivery of 1.52 billion wafers. The contracts span a three-year period, with Huamin to buy polysilicon from Tongwei and then sell wafers back to it.
Popular content
China Energy International Engineering (CEIE), a subsidiary of China Energy Engineering Group, signed an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract with Philippine energy firm ISOC to construct a 1 GW floating PV project on Laguna Lake near Manila, Philippines. CEIE will oversee the project's design, procurement, construction, testing, and commissioning.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.