India’s SECI launches 1 GW solar tender

SECI has started accepting bids to set up 1 GW of solar projects on a build-own-operate basis in India. The projects can be located anywhere in India, as long as they are connected to the interstate transmission system (ISTS).
SECI will sign 25-year power purchase agreements (PPA) with the developers selected through the tender. Power procured by SECI from the projects will be sold to different buying entities in India.
“Bidders who have already commissioned solar PV plants/storage plants or are in the process of constructing such plants and have untied capacity may also participate,” said the tender document. “In such case, they will be given the benefit of a longer period of PPA, commensurate to the duration between the actual date of commencement of supply of power and scheduled commencement of supply date.”
A single developer can bid for contracted capacity ranging from 50 MW to 500 MW, in increments of 10 MW. The maximum capacity that can be allocated to a single bidder is 500 MW. The responsibilities of the developer include identifying suitable land, project installation, project ownership, obtaining the necessary approvals, and establishing interconnection with the ISTS network to supply power to SECI.
