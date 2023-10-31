Waaree Energies secures 200 MW solar module supply contract with Engie India

Waaree Energies has agreed to supply 200 MW of solar modules for an Engie India project in Sayla, in the Indian state of Gujarat, under a 25-year solar power purchase agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd.

It will start delivering AHNAY 545 Wp bifacial modules in November, with shipments to wrap up by February 2024.

Engie India is a subsidiary of France-based Engie.

Waaree Energies, part of the Waaree Group, is India's largest solar module manufacturer with 12 GW of capacity and a global presence in India and 20 other countries.