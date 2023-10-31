Waaree Energies secures 200 MW solar module supply contract with Engie India

From pv magazine India
Waaree Energies has agreed to supply 200 MW of solar modules for an Engie India project in Sayla, in the Indian state of Gujarat, under a 25-year solar power purchase agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd.
It will start delivering AHNAY 545 Wp bifacial modules in November, with shipments to wrap up by February 2024.
Popular content
Engie India is a subsidiary of France-based Engie.
Waaree Energies, part of the Waaree Group, is India's largest solar module manufacturer with 12 GW of capacity and a global presence in India and 20 other countries.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.