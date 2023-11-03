ZYC Energy launches 5.12 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery

China-based battery manufacturer ZYC Energy has presented a new lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) storage system for residential applications.

“Our new product ensures optimal charging / discharging even in winter, down to -10 C,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine.

The DIY 5000 system measures 440 mm x 134 mm x 480 mm and weighs 46 kg. It features a capacity of 5.12 kWh and a nominal voltage of 51.2 V. The nominal voltage is between 40 V and 58.4 V and the maximum continuous current is 100 A.

Discharge ambient temperatures range between -20 C and 55 C. The battery reportedly has a lifecycle of more than 6,000 cycles and comes with a 10-year warranty.

The system can be scaled up combining up to 64 units, thus reaching a storage capacity of 327.6 kWh.

“No additional communication hub is needed for parallel connections,” said the spokesperson.

ZYC Energy, which is based in China's Guangdong province, offers two size options for combination cabinets, either for six units or for 10 units in a parallel configuration.