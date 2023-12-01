India’s SECI launches tender for 1 GW of renewables, storage

From pv magazine India

SECI has started accepting bids to set up projects anywhere in India to supply 1 GW of renewables.

The projects will be developed on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis and must include energy storage systems (ESS).

SECI will sign 25-year power purchase agreements (PPA) with the successful bidders. Power procured by SECI from these projects will be sold to Punjab State Power Corp. Ltd (PSPCL),

Popular content

Renewable energy developers can either own the ESS or engage a third party for power supply in a PPA, with the flexibility to change the ESS technology during the agreement. “Bidders who have already commissioned RE Projects/storage projects or are in the process of constructing such projects and have untied capacity may also participate under this RfS. In such case, they will be given the benefit of a longer period of PPA, commensurate to the duration between the actual date of commencement of power supply and the scheduled commencement of supply date (SCSD),” said the tender document.