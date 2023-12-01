Spanish gas provider tests hydrogen-powered residential water heater tech

From pv magazine Spain
Madrileña Red de Gas (MRG), a gas distribution company operating in Madrid, is testing its new green hydrogen heating system aimed at generating heat and domestic hot water at one of its facilities.
German heating company Vaillant, Madrid-based gas provider Centralgas and Barcelona-based gas company Carburos Metálicos collaborated on the project.
Vaillant provided the 25 kW prototype, which only works with green hydrogen and is the same shape and size as a conventional natural gas heating system.
Popular content
Centralgas designed the system's interior body that transports renewable hydrogen from the storage tank to the boiler and is made of the same materials as conventional residential boilers.
Meanwhile, MRC is developing its first project that would supply and produce green hydrogen in homes. The product is intended to cover the electricity and domestic hot water needs of 100 residential units in Valdemoro and Madrid.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.