Daikin unveils series of residential air-to-air heat pumps

Daikin Europe NV, a subsidiary of Japanese heating system manufacturer Daikin, has introduced a new residential air-to-air heat pump line as part of a strategy to develop products tailored to cold climates.
The company said the new Nepura series is a replacement of its Optimised Heating 4 series, which was launched in 2017.
“Nepura is engineered to operate down to -30 C and ensures high heating capacity at low ambient temperatures,” the manufacturer said. “The improved outdoor unit structure with full bottom plate equipped with a standard heater avoids ice build-up.”
The systems use difluoromethane (R32) as the refrigerant and have outdoor unit dimensions of 662 mm x 442 mm x 1022 mm. Their output ranges from 2.5 kW to 3.5 kW and their seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) is between 4.85 and 5.17.
The new products also feature what the manufacturer calls “weather compensation” and “fireplace logic,” which considers secondary heat sources in dwellings.
“As soon as the room reaches the set temperature, the fireplace logic function starts automatically, switching off the indoor unit heating while keeping the fan rotating to distribute warm air across the room,” the manufacturer explained.
The Nepura line can be combined with Daikin's indoor series Emura, Stylish, Perfera, and Comfora.
“Nepura’s indoor units feature a specially designed fan that optimizes airflow for high-performance at low sound levels down to 19 dBA,” the company stated.
The new heat pump systems went on sale in November.
