China Three Gorges commissions 3.48 GW of new solar capacity

Three Gorges Energy, a unit of China Three Gorges Corp., switched on 3.48 GW of solar in the final week of December. One of the PV facilities – located near Golmud, Qinghai province – has a capacity of 900 MW.
It is part of a 2.1 GW solar project that includes 200 MW of concentrated solar power (CSP), which is part of a 100 GW wind-PV project that Chinese President Xi Jinping announced at the UN Biodiversity Conference (COP15) in December 2022.
China Three Gorges also connected 1 GW of solar in the Kubuqi Desert, near Ordos, in North China's Inner Mongolia region. The facility is connected to 150 MW/300 MWh of battery storage. The plant is the first batch of a 16 GW hybrid wind-solar power project that includes 8 GW of PV and 6 GW of wind capacity.
The third China Three Gorges project is China's largest floating PV plant – a 650 MW installation in Fuyang, Anhui province. The plant is located on an unused water surface in a former coal mining area. It is part of a hybrid project that includes 550 MW of wind power and 300 MW/600 MWh of battery storage.
China Three Gorges has also commissioned a 200 MW PV power plant in Gansu province. The facility is part of a 700 MW hybrid project that includes 400 MW of wind power and 100 MW of CSP. Thus far, only the wind and PV facilities have been connected to the grid.
Popular content
In addition, China Three Gorges has connected three solar plants to the grid in Yunnan province. Its Three Gorges Energy unit deployed the projects in mountainous areas. One of the facilities, in Yuanmou County, has an installed capacity of 450 MW.
The other two projects are a 188 MW facility in Yongren County and a 100 MW solar farm in Dayao County.
A 100 MW solar array in Dayao County
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.