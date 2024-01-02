India’s SECI launches 1.5 GW solar tender

From pv magazine India
SECI has started accepting bids to set up 1.5 GW of PV projects in India, all connected to the interstate transmission system (ISTS) . The successful bidders are required to develop projects on a build-own-operate basis. SECI will sign 25-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the successful bidders.
Power procured by SECI from the projects will be sold to a range of different entities in India.
A single developer can bid for a cumulative contracted capacity of 50 MW to 750 MW, in multiples of 10 MW.
Bidders who have already commissioned solar projects or are in the process of constructing such projects and have untied capacity may also participate. They will be given the benefit of longer PPAs, according to the tender document.
