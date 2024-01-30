Consultations underway for 1 GW of solar, storage in UK

A public consultation is now underway for a proposed 1 GW solar and energy storage park in Trent, Nottinghamshire, England.

UK-based developer Elements Green, which has a 7 GW greenfield pipeline of renewable energy projects throughout the world, is launching the Great North Road Solar Park project.

Subject to approval, the project will have a potential generating capacity of around 800 MW (AC) of solar power. Elements Greens said it will have the potential to meet the power needs of around 400,000 homes, which is equivalent to the number of homes in Nottinghamshire.

The project site spans approximately 2,900 hectares of agricultural land. The PV part of the development is currently 1,600 hectares, with the remaining area designated for cables and access roads. A spokesperson for the project's design team told pv magazine that the land in question is owned by numerous private landowners. However, the person said that the land acquisition process will be completed shortly. They added that it is too early in the process to know how the Great North Road Solar Park will sell its energy, but all options remain open.

The first stage of the consultation – a six-week long window with opportunities for feedback from the local community and stakeholders at online and in-person events – is currently ongoing and will end on Feb. 27.

Mark Noone, project director for Great North Road Solar Park, said the plans for the park align with the British Energy Security Strategy, which aims to increase the United Kingdom's solar capacity fivefold by 2035.

“With an installed capacity of over one gigawatt (GW) DC, GNR Solar Park would contribute 1.5% towards this target,” said Noone. “We want to deliver this project responsibly and are committed to consulting as widely and efficiently as possible, working together with residents, businesses and community organisations to improve and enhance our proposals as our plans for the project progress.”

Due to its proposed generation capacity, the Great North Road Solar Park is classified as a “Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project.” Elements Green plans to submit a development consent order application to the UK Secretary of State for the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero in spring 2025.