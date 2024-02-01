Germany allocates 1.61 GW in latest utility-scale PV tender

From pv magazine Germany
Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has allocated 1,611 MW of PV capacity in the nation's latest tender for utility-scale solar.
It assigned the capacity across 124 bids. The new allocations slightly exceed the capacity that the Bundesnetzagentur initially planned to hand out. The tender was significantly oversubscribed, with 574 project proposals totaling 5.48 GW.
The agency had set a ceiling price of €0.0737/kWh for the auction. The average price came in at €0.0517/kWh, with final prices ranging from €0.0444/kWh to €0.0547/kWh.
From a regional perspective, the largest volume awarded was in Bavaria (604 MW), followed by Brandenburg (197 MW) and Saxony-Anhalt (167 MW).
Broken down by category, the Bundesnetzagentur mostly selected projects that are planned on the edges of motorways or railways (828 MW). It assigned another 530 MW to arable land or grassland areas. The remaining capacity was distributed among agrivoltaic plants and projects on drained moorlands.
In the last auction, held in June, the Bundesnetzagentur allocated 1,673 MW. Final prices ranged from €0.0539/kWh to €0.0665/kWh, with the average price coming in at €0.0647/kWh.
The next auction will be held on March 1.
