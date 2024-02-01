Ingeteam releases new inverters for residential, C&I applications

Spanish inverter maker Ingeteam has expanded its product offering for residential, commercial and industrial self-consumption applications.

The company’s hybrid inverters have thus far only been available as single-phase models. There are now four new three-phase hybrid inverters, with 10 kW, 15 kW, 20 kW and 30 kW variants. All of them feature two photovoltaic MPPTs.

According to the manufacturer, the main advantage of these hybrid inverters is that a battery system and two different PV arrays, in the case of rooftops with different orientations, can be connected to a single inverter. All of the devices integrate with the energy management system (EMS) as standard.

The three-phase inverter family has a maximum DC voltage of 1,100 V and MMPT voltage range of 160-1,000 V. With maximum efficiency of 98%, the inverters come with a maximum PV input current of up to 30A / 45A / 60A, as seen in the data sheet for 10 kW, 15 kW and 20 kW devices.

Operating within a temperature range of -25 C to 60 C, the inverters have IP66-rated protection and are suitable for indoor and outdoor installation. The products are C5-rated for corrosion resistance.

The new inverter series can supply critical loads in the event of a power outage. The products feature DC and AC type II surge arresters, DC switch, anti-islanding protection, AC overcurrent and short-circuit protection, DC reverse connection and leakage current protection. The EMS support wi-fi and ethernet-based communications.

The 10-kW model, which will be the first to be available on the market, can be ordered through Ingeteam's official distributors at the end of February. The first units will be available in June 2024.