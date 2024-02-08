Larsen & Toubro wins 75 MW floating solar project

From pv magazine India
Larsen & Toubro has revealed that its power transmission and distribution business has secured multiple orders in India and the Middle East.
In particular, the business division has obtained an order to establish a 75 MW floating PV plant on the Panchet Dam, on the border between the Indian state of Jharkhand and West Bengal. The plant forms part of the Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Park, which is being developed on Damodar Valley Corp. reservoirs in the two states.
In Saudi Arabia, the Larsen & Toubro unit has secured an order for the turnkey construction of a 380 kV substation.
In addition, the business has also secured substation and voltage conversion orders from hydrocarbon companies in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. It also said that as part of an ongoing 220 kV power supply project in the United Arab Emirates, it has scored an additional order.
