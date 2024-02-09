Indian state agrees to procure 1 GW of solar from multiple PV projects

From pv magazine India

UPPCL and SECI have executed a power sale agreement (PSA) for 1 GW of solar capacity from ISTS-connected projects.

UPPCL has agreed buy this capacity at a tariff of INR 2.52 ($0.030)/kWh to INR 2.53/kWh, plus a INR 0.07 trading margin for SECI, which will serve as the trader, or “intermediary procurer.”

UPPCL said it will procure 300 MW of capacity from Avaada Energy, 250 MW from Sprng Energy, 300 MW from ReNew Solar Power, and 150 MW from Solarcraft Power India 8. UPPCL said that the power will be scheduled for procurement in February 2026.