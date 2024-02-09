Spain’s Genera trade show breaks new records

From pv magazine Spain

Genera, the International Energy and Environment Fair organized by Ifema Madrid with the support of the Institute for Energy Diversification and Saving (IDAE), saw a 15% rise in professional visitors compared to 2023, setting a new attendance record.

The number of exhibitors increased from 400 in 2023 to almost 500 this year, and last year's 18,000 m² have increased to 24,000 m² for exhibition content alone in this 27th edition. Several trade groups participated to the event, including AEDIVE, ANESE and A3E have joined AEPIBAL, UNEF and Solartys.

To reaffirm the government's support for the sector, the president, Pedro Sánchez, inaugurated the fair, together with the minister for the Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera.

Last year, international companies announced significant projects and products at Genera. This year, the president announced upcoming subsidies for Spanish companies to participate in the European hydrogen industry project. "We intend to make Spain a global benchmark in decarbonization using green hydrogen," he said. "We are talking about nearly €900 million that will finance ten large projects in Andalusia, Asturias, Castilla-La Mancha, Murcia, Aragon and the Basque Country."

Sara Aagesen, the Secretary of State for Energy, and Joan Groizard, the director of IDAE, introduced the Nextgen seal for replicable projects, which will reward projects with significant transformative impacts in the energy transition funded by the Recovery, Transformation, and Resilience Plan (PRTR).

“The intention is to promote these projects so that they are replicable, reach the entire territory, and so that these experiences are copied,” said Sara Aagesen in her presentation.

Manufacturers returned to the fair after a year in which they were only present in the distributor's space. New companies, mainly international, exhibited their innovations with the aim of entering the Spanish market, along with numerous startups and projects seeking to make themselves known to obtain financing and make their proposal a reality.

Self-consumption companies, energy communities, marketing companies and engineering companies also shared space with manufacturers and distributors.

On the last day of the fair, Alberto Leal, current director of Genera, explained that the renewable energy event has become one of the three most international IFEMA events, along with FITUR and Fruit Attraction.

“In 2025, Genera will be held in November within the framework of the ‘International Electrification Week', which will unite Genera with Matelec. We will therefore have to wait a year and eight months until the next event, which is expected to occupy pavilions 7 to 10,” said Leal.