Philippines gives green light to 65 MW of solar

The BOI of the Philippines, an agency under the Department of Trade and Industry, has granted a green lane certificate to a solar project in the municipality of Burgos, Pangasinan province.

The certificate was awarded to Burgos Pangasinan Solar Energy Corp. (BPSEC), a development company under Rising Renewables Holdings, to develop the PHP 2.7 billion ($48 million) project.

The 65 MW ground-mounted solar plant will cover an area of approximately 71.5 hectares and is scheduled to operate from September 2026. It is expected to generate more than 500 local jobs.

The project has already been granted a Solar Energy Operation Contract by the Department of Energy of the Philippines.

“With the BOI’s support, we look forward to collaborating with all the concerned local and national agencies in the completion of the project’s permitting requirements and in achieving our shared goal of getting more clean energy into the grid as early as we can,” said Kyle A. Mina, a representative for BPSEC.

The Philippines has set a target of achieving a 35% share of renewable energy in the country’s power generation mix by 2030. In January, pv magazine reported that work was underway on a 4 GW solar park in the northern Philippines.