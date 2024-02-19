India’s THDC seeks consultant for 1.3 GW solar park

From pv magazine India

THDC India has started accepting bids from consultants for the development of a 1.29 GW solar park in Jaisalmer district, Rajasthan.

The project includes the preparation of a detailed report for the development of the solar park. The report will include technical and commercial analysis to assess the attractiveness, feasibility, risks and mitigation plans related to setting up the solar installation.

TREDCO Rajasthan is a 74:26 joint venture between THDC India and Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corp. The company is going to develop 10 GW of solar parks in a phased manner in Rajasthan.

For the development of 10 GW of solar parks, TREDCO has identified government land in different villages in Rajasthan.

At present, TREDCO plans to develop a 1.2 GW solar park under the Mode8 scheme of the Indian Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). The MNRE has given approval for the development of the solar park.