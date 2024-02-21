Rheem presents residential heat pump

US-based heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVACR) and water heating products provider Rheem has launched a new heat pump for residential applications.
“The RD17AZ is ideal for when installation locations are constrained,” the manufacturer said. “But is also perfect for any system or replacement option where an efficient, streamlined look is desired.”
The heat pump uses R-410a as a refrigerant and has a size ranging from 2 tons to 5 tons. It features a rated power of 7.0 kW to 17.6 kW and a cooling capacity spanning from 6.7 kW to 15.5 kW.
The new product measures 1,020 mm x 92 mm x 42 mm. It has reportedly a seasonal energy efficiency ratio (SEER2) of up to 19 and a heating seasonal performance factor (HSPF2) of up to 8.5.
The manufacturer also said the heat pump uses a 7 mm condenser coil that reduces refrigerant requirements up to 15%. Sound levels are indicated at 58 dB. “Inverter driven, variable speed, twin rotary compressor technology features fully variable cooling and heating operation between 45% to 100% of capacity,” it further explained.
Popular content
The system also relies on built-in Bluetooth connectivity through which users can receive alerts on their smartphones with the EcoNet app developed by Rheem itself.
“RD17AZ was rated as 2024's most efficient, even in cold climates, and works with nearly any HVAC system option or as a universal replacement with minimal alterations required,” the company said.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.