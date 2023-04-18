US manufacturer releases cold climate heat pump

Rheem’s new air-source heat pump has passed the US Department of Energy's Cold Climate Heat Pump Challenge. The US-based heating specialist released the Endeavor Prestige series in March. It reportedly has a heating performance factor (HSPF2) of up to 8.5 and a coefficient of performance (COP) of between 1.5 and 2.0 at -8 C.

“We were not surprised that our team of dedicated, innovative engineers at Rheem developed a residential heat pump that was able to provide 77% of nominal heating capacity at −26 C ambient temperature and provided uninterrupted heating operation at −30.5 C ambient temperature surpassing expectations and delivering top quality performance,” said Jeff Goss, director of product management for Rheem.

The new cold climate heat pump reportedly delivered a 5% higher COP during heating under -15 C ambient temperatures than the challenge specification. Rheem said the unit also performed at a 9% higher HSPF2 than the challenge specification.

The Endeavor Prestige heat pump has a heating capacity between 7.03 kW and 17.58 kW. The smallest model measures 1,147 mm x 918 mm x 918 mm, while the largest measures 1,300 mm x 918 mm x 918 mm x 918 mm. It uses R-410a as the refrigerant and it operates at 59 dBA to 73 dBA.

US-based Carrier and Johnson Controls, as well as Ireland-based Trane Technologies, have also developed prototypes for the field-testing phase of the Cold Climate Heat Pump Challenge. Lennox was the first manufacturer to successfully develop a prototype, winning the Cold Climate Heat Pump Challenge in June 2022.