GoodWe unveils 60 kWh battery for commercial, industrial PV systems

China-based GoodWe has developed a new outdoor battery system for commercial and industrial (C&I) applications. The Lynx C system offers 60 kWh of storage, using 11 packs of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cell-type batteries.

“To meet customers’ needs for an easy-to-install inverter-plus-battery system, the Lynx C 60 kWh cabinet includes a convenient compartment for the GoodWe ET15-30kW inverter series,” the company said in a statement. “Together, they form a complete energy storage solution, facilitating efficient energy backup, peak shaving, and streamlined load management.”

It said the battery system has a maximal charge and discharge of 96 A, and a lifespan of more than 5,000 cycles. It uses air conditioning for cooling and heating, and operates at a range of 0 C to -55 C during charge and at -25 C to -55 C during discharge.

“A standout feature is the system’s expandability. An ET 30kW/Lynx C 60kWh cabinet can be expanded by adding up to two additional Lynx C batteries, excluding the inverter compartment, creating a 30kW/180kWh system,” the manufacturer said. “Further expansions will be possible through a parallel connection of the ET series inverter, a feature that will be added shortly.”

The inverter compartment weighs around 1,029.5 kg, while the extension model weighs 972 kg. The full product comes at a width of 1.108 meters, a height of 2.05 meters, and a depth of 1.1115 meters.

“Due to the compact system design, transportation and installation become straightforward, ensuring a hassle-free setup for installers and system integrators,” GoodWe said. “The operation and maintenance (O&M) tasks are executed with high efficiency due to its modular feature, along with other features such as IP55 and C4 protection.”