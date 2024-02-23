Chinese PV Industry Brief: Trina Solar posts strong 2023 earnings

Trina Solar said its operating revenue hit CNY 113.5 billion ($15.8 billion) in 2023, up 33.46% year on year, on a net profit attributable to shareholders of CNY 5.6 billion, up 51.12% from the preceding 12-month period. It said its earnings were driven by strong sales of TOPCon solar module products and its high-power 210 series PV products. It claimed that its N-type wafer production operations also helped it to reduce overall PV module product costs.
Autowell said that it has secured a deal to supply equipment for a major Longi Green Energy PV module project. The CNY 270 million contract includes scribing and welding machines, as well as adhesive equipment. It has agreed to deliver the machinery within a timeframe of six to nine months.
Three Gorges Group has launched bidding for its 2024 PV module and inverter procurement round. The round includes 9 GW of module capacity and 8 GW of inverter capacity. It aims to procure P-type and N-type monocrystalline modules, as well as inverters ranging in capacity from 196 kW to above 300 kW. It said it will announce the results on March 14.
