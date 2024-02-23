The Hydrogen Stream: SBM Offshore builds floating hydrogen facility

SBM Offshore has anchored a floating facility at Yacht Club de Monaco (YCM), where YCM unveiled the first autonomous green hydrogen pontoon for the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge in July. The pontoon, installed with solar panels and batteries, produces hydrogen round the clock, YCM in an emailed note.

Axpo, EWAenergieUri, and AVIA Schätzle have agreed to participate in the H2Uri company in Bürglen, central Switzerland. The companies will supply locally produced hydrogen to fuel a passenger vessel, operated by the Lake Lucerne Navigation Company (SGV) on Lake Lucerne. The vessel is undergoing conversion by Swiss shipbuilder Shiptec and will be powered by a hydrogen fuel cell system by fall 2025, said SGV Managing Director Stefan Schulthess.

Salzgitter Flachstahl has signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with the generation division of Octopus Energy for the future production of green steel in Germany. Under the PPA, Octopus Energy will supply Salzgitter Flachstahl with 126,000 MWh of electricity over a period 10 years. Salzgitter Flachstahl said it plans to achieve a 95% reduction in carbon emissions with the help of green hydrogen, which will be produced with renewable energy.

Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK) has allocated up to €3.53 billion ($3.82 billion) from the Climate and Transformation Fund for 2027-36 to acquire green hydrogen and its derivatives from various import regions. Minister Robert Habeck said the government will collaborate with the European Hydrogen Bank to expedite the hydrogen transition and create partnership opportunities for other countries. The procurement plans involve international auctions organized by a subsidiary of the H2Global Foundation, where the most favorable bid secures a long-term supply contract.

Archigas has launched its hydrogen measurement technology. It said that the systems exhibit high resistance to moisture and compact dimensions while detecting and recording quantities and quality of hydrogen in less than 30 milliseconds. The company said in an emailed note that it “offers gas measuring devices in various designs, including for H2 generation through electrolysis, for incoming quality control and gas purity testing as well as for controlling and monitoring gas mixtures.”