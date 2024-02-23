Malta extends FITs, rebates for residential solar and batteries

Malta’s Regulator for Energy and Water Services (REWS) has announced a one-year extension to its FITs for households and businesses, as well as its residential solar and battery rebate scheme.

The FIT offers households and businesses a fixed rate of €0.015 ($0.016)/kWh for electricity generated with grid-connected renewables for periods of 20 years. The rebate scheme offers households financial support to install renewable energy systems. The Maltese government is allocating €4.8 million to the scheme this year.

The two subsidy programs will reopen for applications from Feb. 23.

REWS is also accepting proposals from entrepreneurs that are looking to invest in the development of large renewable energy projects, such as solar farms and wind farms.

REWS board member Marjohn Abela said each call will include two categories.

“The first category is for the installation of renewable energy systems with capacities from 40 kW up to less than 200 kW, while the second category is open for larger systems, from 200 kW up to less than 1 MW,” said Abela.

The first invitation to bid will open on April 26. The government said it will provide further information on the bidding process in March.

According to 2022 figures from Malta’s National Statistics Office, residential PV installations accounted for 93.5% of Malta’s total PV capacity, followed by the commercial and public sectors, which accounted for 5.7% and 0.8%, respectively.

As part of the EU’s Green New Deal, Malta aims to produce 100% of its electricity from renewable energy sources by 2050.