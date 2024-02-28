France hits 20 GW milestone

From pv magazine France

France's Ministry of Ecological Transition has reported that around 955 MW of new PV systems were connected to the French grid in the October-December period. The country reached a cumulative installed PV capacity of 20.0 GW at the end of December 2023.

Developers deployed around 19.3 GW of the total on the French mainland, and the remaining share in the nation's overseas territories and Corsica.

For all of 2023, the country deployed 3.2 GW of new solar. By comparison, France added 2.68 GW in 2022 and 2.57 GW in 2021. The aggregate capacity of queued solar projects with grid-connection requests now stands at 14 GW.

The aggregate capacity of queued solar projects with grid-connection requests now stands at 22.4 GW, with around 5.8 GW already under preliminary connection agreements.

The regions of Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, and Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, and Grand Est have accounted for 48% of all newly connected capacity so far this year. They are the regions with the highest installed capacities, representing more than 53% of all cumulative power connected in France by the end of December 2023.