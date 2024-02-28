France hits 20 GW milestone

From pv magazine France
France's Ministry of Ecological Transition has reported that around 955 MW of new PV systems were connected to the French grid in the October-December period. The country reached a cumulative installed PV capacity of 20.0 GW at the end of December 2023.
Developers deployed around 19.3 GW of the total on the French mainland, and the remaining share in the nation's overseas territories and Corsica.
For all of 2023, the country deployed 3.2 GW of new solar. By comparison, France added 2.68 GW in 2022 and 2.57 GW in 2021. The aggregate capacity of queued solar projects with grid-connection requests now stands at 14 GW.
Popular content
The aggregate capacity of queued solar projects with grid-connection requests now stands at 22.4 GW, with around 5.8 GW already under preliminary connection agreements.
The regions of Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, and Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, and Grand Est have accounted for 48% of all newly connected capacity so far this year. They are the regions with the highest installed capacities, representing more than 53% of all cumulative power connected in France by the end of December 2023.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.