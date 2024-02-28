The Hydrogen Stream: First hydrogen coach ready for mass-production

GCK Mobility has secured a certificate for the first homologation of a hydrogen-retrofitted coach for series production, validated by UTAC and CNRV. The Iveco Crossway NF 80, retrofitted with a hydrogen fuel cell in the engine compartment to power electric motor batteries, boasts a range of 500 km and a recharge time of 15 to 20 minutes. This achievement marks a world first, signifying both road legality and mass production feasibility by GCK Mobility. It said the retrofitted Iveco Crossway NF 80 is road-legal and can be mass-produced.

Forvia and Air Liquide have signed an agreement with China's FAW Jiefang to equip heavy-duty trucks with liquid hydrogen storage systems. They said the deal could help the two French companies to target the Chinese market. “China offers excellent market opportunities, which Forvia and its partners are committed to respond to with cutting-edge hydrogen storage solutions,” said Forvia.

Ceres and AtkinsRéalis have teamed up to deliver the front-end engineering design (FEED) for a commercial multi-megawatt modularized hydrogen production system based on Ceres' solid oxide technology. “Ceres and AtkinsRéalis' collaboration aims to create a blueprint of the optimum system architecture for a 100 MW-plus electrolyzer system to produce green hydrogen, as a building block for gigawatt-scale plants,” said the UK developer, adding that the collaboration will expedite commercialization.

Singapore‘s authorities plan to incorporate liquid hydrogen as part of the city-state's aviation decarbonization strategy whenever the technology becomes mature and feasible. “Stakeholders in the Asia-Pacific region are increasingly taking greater interest in making significant investments into hydrogen, developing new technologies and establishing supply chains,” said Sabine Klauke, chief technology officer for Airbus. The European multinational aerospace corporation, Changi Airport Group, Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), and Linde have been collaborating on hydrogen since February 2022. The collaboration also led to a study suggesting that Singapore's aviation sector could consume up to 50 metric tons of liquid hydrogen per day from the 2040s, and up to 600 metric tons per day beyond 2050.

ArcelorMittal said that high hydrogen prices will make the production of green steel in Europe unfeasible, as it will render the company uncompetitive in the market. Geert van Poelvoorde, the head of ArcelorMittal's European operations, told Belgian magazine Trends that hydrogen prices of around €2 ($2.16)/kg will be necessary for EU-produced green steel to be competitive.