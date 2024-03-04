Metrel releases safety tester for 1,500 V PV installations

Metrel, a Slovenian measurement equipment manufacturer, has released a new multifunctional electrical installation safety tester for 1,500 V PV installations. The MI 3115 PV Analyser can remotely record and report measurements using a Wi-Fi unit.

“The tester comes with an array of versatile accessories for comprehensive testing, including a remote unit for measuring irradiation and cell temperature of photovoltaic modules,” the company said in a statement. “That empowers electrical inspectors to test even the largest 1,500 V photovoltaic systems with confidence and ease.”

The datasheet says the analyzer can measure the insulation resistance of strings, the continuity of protective earth (PE) conductors, and I/U characteristics. It can also conduct polarity, ISC, and UOC tests.

The device can also measure irradiation of 300 W/m2 to 1.75 kW/m2. For insulation measurements with a maximal operational voltage (Um) of 250 V DC, the range is 0.12 MΩ to 199.9 MΩ. With an Um of 500 V DC, 1,000 V DC, and 1,500 V DC, the insulation measurements range from 0.12 MΩ to 999 MΩ. For the continuity test with a current of 200 mA, the range is 0.00 Ω to 1,999 Ω.

“The MI 3115 PV Analyser offers testing in accordance with the IEC 62446 standard and supports all category 1 and category 2 tests and measurements,” the company said. “Like insulation resistance measurements of PV strings, I/U characteristic measurements, and the conversion of measured values to STC values and comparison with nominal values given by the PV modules manufacturers. The irradiation and cell temperature are measured in real-time with the wireless remote unit.”

The unit weighs 6.8 kg and measures 42 cm x 18 cm x 33 cm. It features a touchscreen and a Li-Ion, 14.4 V, 4400mAh, non-removable battery.