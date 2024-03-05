SJVN wins 200 MW solar auction in India with $0.032/kWh bid

From pv magazine India
SJVN, a power generation company owned by the Indian government, said this week that its SJVN Green Energy Ltd. (SGEL) unit has secured 200 MW solar capacity in Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd.’s auction for the development of 1.13 GW of PV projects in the GSECL Solar Park in Khavda, Gujarat.
SGEL secured the full bid capacity of 200 MW at a tariff of INR 2.66 ($0.032)/kWh in a tariff-based competitive bidding round conducted by GUVNL.
SGEL will develop the solar project on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis. The project is scheduled for commissioning within 18 months from the date of signing of the power PPA. The PPA will be signed between GUVNL and SGEL for 25 years.
