Longi, Ferroglobe sign long-term silicon supply deal

Longi and Ferroglobe PLC, a silicon metal and ferroalloys producer, have signed a long-term supply agreement.

The deal will see Ferroglobe supply quartzite and metallurgical grade silicon (MGS) to Longi, in order to support the Chinese solar module manufacturer's strategy to expand purchases from the leading Western suppliers of silicon materials.

A joint statement said the partnership, which has been in effect since the start of the year, “reflects the two companies' shared commitment in their respective fields to operational excellence and traceability ranging from quartz to solar panels.”

Tian Ye, Longi’s vice president said “this strategic move will enable us to supply our trusted customers and partners with Longi's dependable, high-efficiency and eco-friendly solar products worldwide.”

London-based Ferroglobe PLC is a global producer of both silicon metal. It accounts for 14% of global production capacity. According to its website, it has 23 production centers on four continents and 62 furnaces. It claims to be the leading producer of ferroalloys in the European Union, with a capacity exceeding 1 million tons per year.

In October 2023, the company announced the acquisition of a high-purity quartz mine in South Carolina, as part of its long-term strategy to become fully self-sufficient in quartz, which is a critical raw material in the production of silicon metal.