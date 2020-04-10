No show, no problem: solar industry solutions to canceled events

From pv magazine USA

Trade shows are a vital part of any industry, allowing companies show off new products in an intimate setting, host informational discussions with other industry leaders and meet their consumer base. Yet due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a number of upcoming trade shows and conferences – including Bloomberg New Energy Finance 2020, MidWest Solar Expo, and Clean Power Expo – have been canceled or postponed.

In light of these disruptions, a number of companies and organizations have come up with their own ways to make up for lost opportunities to interact.

SolarEdge’s virtual show

SolarEdge is planning to host a virtual solar show the week of June 15. The show will be a virtual fair where professionals can see, hear, and engage with others. SolarEdge will also use a virtual booth tour to debut commercial and residential smart energy solutions that will be released to the market this year.

Outside of product presentations, attendees will have access to a lab tour, live training sessions, keynote sessions from industry experts and the chance to book personal meetings with SolarEdge’s product experts, sales representatives or international senior management teams.

More information and early-bird registration can be found here.

SOLAR 20/20

Instead of outright canceling SOLAR 20/20, which was set to be held in Washington, D.C., The American Solar Energy Society (ASES) has decided to shift the event to a virtual conference.

The show will be held on June 24 and 25, with additional North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP) courses and the Beyond Net-Zero Design Workshop being held via GoToWebinar on June 26.

The main tracks of the show focus on education, policy and finance, with special sessions for Women in Solar Energy (WISE) and a panel of solar decathletes from the 2020 Solar Decathlon. Additionally, the show will also feature keynote sessions from SOLAR 20/2o Chair Scott Sklar, the founder of Earth Day, Denis Hayes, past president of the International Solar Energy Society, Dave Rene, and others.

Registration for the conference comes in at $274, increasing to $299 after May 29. You can register for SOLAR 20/20 here, but ASES members receive discounts of up to 70% — you can become a member here.

SunCast Virtual Summit

In just under two weeks, SunCast will host a virtual summit – a free three-day event to celebrate Earth Day 2020. The sessions for the week will fall under categories of innovation, impact and Latin America, with the focus of each category being capacity and community building.

There will be 10 different speakers over the course of the summit, though they have not yet been announced. Registration is not yet live, but anyone looking to attend can express interest here. More information on speakers and their respective sessions will be posted here as it becomes available.