Aira launches new heat pumps for residential buildings

Aira, a heat pump specialist based in Sweden, has unveiled a new series of heat pumps for residential applications.

“The Aira Heat Pump takes a digital-first approach, removing displays and putting customers in control of all settings via a thermostat and smart app that they can control anytime, anywhere,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “The system is always improving thanks to ‘Aira Intelligence’, a set of smart, connected features that continuously learn the customer’s routine and household habits to precision plan heating and hot water.”

The manufacturer offers the new products in four versions with output ranging from 6 kW to 12 kW. Each product includes an outdoor unit, an indoor unit, and a buffer tank. The smallest outdoor unit measures 121.6 cm x 100.5 cm x 42.5 cm and the largest has a size of 115.2 cm x 150.3 cm x 41.6 cm.

All models use propane (R290) as the refrigerant and have a seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) of 4.7. The maximum temperature outlet is 70 C and the maximum cooling power spans from 8 kW to 13 kW.

For small households of 80-120 m2, Aira recommends using a 6-8 kW outdoor unit, a 100 L indoor unit, and a 40 L buffer tank. For households of 120-180 m2, the company suggests installing a 6-8 kW outdoor unit, a 100-250 L indoor unit, and a 40-100 L buffer tank. For residential buildings over 180 m2, Aira recommends a 12 kW outdoor unit, a 250 L indoor unit, and a 40-100 L buffer tank.

For heating, the heat pumps have a working range of -25 C to 45 C. The sound power level is 57 dB(A).

Popular content

“The Aira Heat Pump and complete service offering is set to disrupt the industry, with an affordable monthly payment plan, zero upfront costs and a 15-year ‘Comfort Guarantee’, which is inclusive of performance, product and installation warranty,” the company said.

Aira is a Vargas-founded company, which is the same group that established Swedish battery specialist Northvolt.

Since its founding in 2022, Aira has secured €195 million in equity funding and grants, it said in a statement, including its €35 million series A round announced last year.

Other Aira investors include Sweden-based Creades, Statkraft Ventures and the Burda family, both based in Germany. The group also comprises US-based Collaborative Fund, Lingotto Investment Management, wholly-owned by Duth holding company Exor, along with UK-based Nesta Impact Investments.