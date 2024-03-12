Gensol Engineering wins 70 MW/140 MWh in Indian storage tender

From pv magazine India
Gensol Engineering, a solar solutions provider, has secured 70 MW/140 MWh of a 250 MW/500 MWh standalone BESS project tendered by GUVNL.
It won the capacity through tariff-based competitive bidding and will develop the project to provide energy storage capacity to GUVNL on an on-demand basis.
The project, once commissioned, will provide electricity on an on-demand basis to the state of Gujarat's electricity distribution companies (DISCOMs) during peak and off-peak hours.
The project will deliver 70 MW/140 MWh energy for two charge/discharge cycles a day.
Battery energy storage is being deployed globally for renewables integration and to manage uncertainty in electricity grids. Gensol xaid it will provide energy storage solutions integrated with advanced energy management systems while meeting stringent availability and efficiency performance metrics.
