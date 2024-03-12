Caillau acquires majority stake in B&K Solare Zukunft

From pv magazine France

Caillau, a French equipment manufacturer specializing in sealing systems for the automotive and aeronautics industries, continues to expand in the PV sector.

After purchasing AdiWatt in 2021, a French supplier of mounting systems, the group has now taken a majority stake in Germany-based B&K Solare Zukunft, which is also a supplier of mounting structures for PV installations. B&K Solare Zukunft has two production sites in Gütersloh, Germany and Pęgów, Poland.

Caillau and B&K Solare Zukunft have been partners for two years.

“The combination of our expertise, the complementarity of our product portfolios and our capacity for innovation will allow us to conquer new markets together and generate significant synergies,” said B&K Solare Zukunft Director Patrick Behnke.

B&K Solar specializes in lightweight structures for rooftops, 90% made of aluminum. Caillau-AdiWatt is more focused on steel structures for ground-mounted power plants, roofs and solar shades.

Caillau has a workforce of around 600 employees, a production plant in Romorantin, France, and subsidiaries in China, the United States and Brazil. It achieved a turnover of around €150 million ($164.0 million) in 2023.

“The acquisition of AdiWatt in 2021 marked an important step in Caillau’s growth and diversification strategy,” said Stéphane Drivon, president of Caillau. “This operation allowed us to create a new solar business unit, complementary to Caillau's historic strengths and professions. Our ambition is now to play a key role in the consolidation of the European market for high added value fastening systems.”

Due to this integration, the combined turnover of the solar division will exceed €50 million in 2023, according to Caillau.