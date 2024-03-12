Germany concludes rooftop PV tender with average price of €0.0892/kWh

From pv magazine Germany

Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has published the results of the country's seventh tender for rooftop PV projects ranging in size from 300 kW to 750 kW.

The agency reviewed 194 bids with a total capacity of 278 MW and selected 125 projects, totaling 264.1 MW. The final prices ranged between €0.0690/kWh and €0.0948/kWh. The final average price was €0.0892/kWh.

Most of the selected projects are located in Lower Saxony (58 MW), North Rhine-Westphalia (45 MW), Bavaria (27 MW), Rhineland-Palatinate (27 MW) and Hesse (26 MW).

In the sixth tender, held in July 2023, the Bundesnetzagentur allocated 191 MW at an average price of €0.1018/kWh. In the fifth tender, held in March 2023, the German authorities reviewed 213 MW of bids and selected 195 MW of projects. The final prices ranged between €0.0900/kWh and €0.1125/kWh. The final average price was €0.1087/kWh.

In the fourth tender in August 2022, the Bundesnetagentur allocated 201 MW of capacity, with final prices ranging between €0.0820/kWh and €0.0891/kWh. The final average price was €0.084. The third tender, in May 2022, achieved final prices of €0.07/kWh to €0.0891/kWh.

In the second PV tender in January 2022, the Bundesnetagentur reviewed 209 bids with a total capacity of 233 MW. It selected 136 projects, totaling 154MW. The final prices ranged between €0.0570/kWh and €0.0828/kWh. The final average price was €0.0743/kWh.

In the first solar tender in July 2021, the agency received 168 bids with a combined capacity of 213 MW. It selected 114 projects, totaling 152 MW. The final prices ranged between €0.0535/kWh and €0.0789/kWh. The final average price was €0.0688/kWh.