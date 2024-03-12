Chile’s 2023 solar installations hit 1.65 GW

From pv magazine Latam

Chile deployed 1.652 MW of new PV systems in 2023, according to new statistics from Acesol, the Chilean PV association.

The country's cumulative installed solar capacity reached 8.5 GW as of the end of December 2023, which represents around 25.6% of its total power generation capacity.

Acesol also said that around 2,941 MW of the total PV capacity comes from systems deployed under the scheme for medium-sized distributed generation PMGD, which is open to projects up to 9 MW in size.

Popular content

Chile ended 2023 with 7,729 MW of solar capacity under construction. There was 5,681 MW of large-scale solar, while distributed-generation projects accounted for the remainder.

PV became the electricity generation technology with the greatest presence in Chile in 2023. Of the more than 8,500 MW that is currently in operation, 71% is installed between the northern regions of Arica Parinacota and Atacama.