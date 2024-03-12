The Hydrogen Stream: Morocco identifies land for green hydrogen

The Moroccan government has outlined strategies to attract global investors to its hydrogen sector, designating specific areas and offering support programs. According to government sources, 1 million hectares of public land have been earmarked, with an initial allocation of 300,000 hectares divided into plots ranging from 10,000 to 30,000 hectares, based on project size. The government said it will safeguard and regulate the use of public land through contractual agreements.

Uniper and Phillips 66 have agreed to collaborate on supplying green hydrogen from a planned project in Killingholme, England. The project will initially produce up to 120 MW of electrolytic hydrogen, with future possibilities for expansion. The hydrogen will be transported to Phillips 66's Humber Refinery from 2029. Uniper said the two companies will need to approve the development and supply agreement before investment. H-TEC Systems said it is providing four PEM electrolyzers totaling 4 MW for the Grenzland Buergerenergie energy cooperative's “Grenzland Energie Kompakt” project in Germany. The German company said the commissioning of the electrolyzers is planned for early 2025 in Westre, mainly to supply logistics companies and service providers with green hydrogen. Grenzland Buergerenergie already operates a hydrogen plant and filling station at the Westre location, powered by a 225 KW electrolyzer from H-TEC Systems. Powerhouse and its subsidiary have signed a subscription and shareholder agreement with Hydrogen Utopia International (HUI) and its Irish subsidiaries, Alister Future Technologies and Eranova Longford, to build a waste-plastic-to-hydrogen plant at Fisherstown Energy Park in County Longford, Ireland. Alister and Powerhouse will now each own 50% of Eranova, under revised project terms, with development costs to be shared equally. Powerhouse said that Eranova will be the developer of the Longford Project. Popular content Sener said that its consortium with GE Vernova, and Bonatti will handle engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for EnBW’s new power plant in Heilbronn, Germany. The facility is scheduled to commence operations by the end of 2026. The plant, boasting a maximum electrical output of 710 MW and around 190 MW of district heating capacity, will replace the current coal-fired facility. Sener said that the facility will facilitate future fuel mix combustion of up to 20% by volume of hydrogen.

Lycée Maritime Bastia said it is progressing on the construction of a hydrogen-powered training vessel in Corsica, France. “The REXH2s are already in their compartments, and the tanks will soon be integrated on board,” said Julien Comett, the deputy director of Lycée Maritime de Bastia. EODev, a French hydrogen specialist, produces REXH2, the hydrogen generator.