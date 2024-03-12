The Hydrogen Stream: Morocco identifies land for green hydrogen

The Moroccan government has outlined strategies to attract global investors to its hydrogen sector, designating specific areas and offering support programs. According to government sources, 1 million hectares of public land have been earmarked, with an initial allocation of 300,000 hectares divided into plots ranging from 10,000 to 30,000 hectares, based on project size. The government said it will safeguard and regulate the use of public land through contractual agreements.
Lycée Maritime Bastia said it is progressing on the construction of a hydrogen-powered training vessel in Corsica, France. “The REXH2s are already in their compartments, and the tanks will soon be integrated on board,” said Julien Comett, the deputy director of Lycée Maritime de Bastia. EODev, a French hydrogen specialist, produces REXH2, the hydrogen generator.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.