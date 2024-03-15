Iberdrola, FCC Ámbito to collaborate on solar panel recycling  

Iberdrola said in a statement that the companies will monitor and potentially apply new treatment technologies to enhance the industrial recovery capacity of PV modules. They also plans to explore the reuse of secondary raw materials obtained during treatment processes to ensure the 100% recyclability of solar panels.

Iberdrola said their efforts will ensure ideal positioning for panel recycling at end of life. Álvaro Portellano, the head of Iberdrola’s Perseo Venture Builder unit, noted the company's commitment to recycling all facility components.

“This strategic agreement is a continuation of our efforts in the search for the best technologies for the recovery of the resources contained in waste in order to incorporate them back into production processes,” added María Jesús Kaifer, FCC Ámbito’s technical director and head of circular economy. “The recycling of photovoltaic panels is another project that we are tackling together with a leading company in its sector, Iberdrola.”