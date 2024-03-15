Iberdrola, FCC Ámbito to collaborate on solar panel recycling  

Spanish energy giant Iberdrola has announced plans to collaborate with commercial waste management company FCC Ámbito on efforts to promote the industrial-scale recycling of solar panels.
In 2022, FCC Ámbito and Iberdrola jointly launched EnergyLoop, a company focused on the recycling of wind turbine blades.
FCC Ámbito recently inaugurated an industrial PV panel treatment plant in Cadrete, Spain, and is currently leading PV4INK R&D&I, a project aimed at recovering the silver contained in solar panels. Iberdrola, meanwhile, is participating in the European RETRIEVE project, which is working on flexible recovery technologies for each main component of PV panels, particularly silicon.
In 2023, Iberdrola completed Spain’s first hybrid wind-solar plant and announced plans to open a PV module factory and install the country’s first hybrid hydroelectric-solar plant.
