TotalEnergies hits 1.5 GW of on-site solar PPAs

TotalEnergies said it has surpassed 1.5 GW of signed renewable PPAs for self-consumption and injection into the grid throughout the world.

The figure consists of 1.1 GW already in operation, producing 1.5 TWh of electricity per year. Another 400 MW will be commissioned by the end of this year, said the company.

The PPAs are in place with more than 600 industrial and commercial customers throughout the world. TotalEnergies said that by solarizing its customer’s sites, it is supporting the energy transition of the agrifood, automotive, cement, digital, manufacturing, metals, mining, retail, and warehousing industries.

TotalEnergies said it develops, finances, builds, and operates solar panels installed on rooftops, carports, and vacant industrial sites. It then sells the renewable electricity through long-term PPAs. The company's distributed generation solutions are currently present in more than 30 countries, across all continents.

“In an unstable market with high energy prices, we provide our customers not only decarbonized energy but also visibility and operational excellence throughout the duration of the PPA”, said Vincent Stoquart, senior vice president renewables for TotalEnergies.

At the end of last year, the company’s gross renewable capacity stood at 22 GW installed. It has set a target of 35 GW in 2025, alongside ambitions to get to net zero by 2050.

In December 2023, research firm Mercom said that TotalEnergies was the largest, global utility-scale solar developer from July 2022 to June 2023.

Over the past year, the company has acquired French agrivoltaics specialist Ombrea and independent power producer Total Eren.