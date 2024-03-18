Uzbekistan connects first phase of 511 MW solar project

The first phases of two power plants in Uzbekistan with a combined installed capacity of 511 MW have been connected to the grid for power generation.
The Samarkand and Jizzakh solar power plants, located in eastern Uzbekistan, were developed and built by Masdar and contracted by International Cooperation Co Ltd., a subsidiary of Dongfang Electric Corp.
The plants feature 11,248 sets of Vanguard 1P trackers, supplied by Chinese manufacturer TrinaTracker.
TrinaTracker said its Vanguard 1P tracker is adaptable to diverse terrains, delivering high energy yield and reliability while reducing investment costs. It claims the contracted tube design and patented spherical bearings cut installation times by 20%.
Once fully connected to the grid, the Samarkand and Jizzakh plants will generate 1.12 billion kWh a year, powering 240,000 households and cutting carbon dioxide emissions by more than 1 million tons a year.
Popular content
Historically, Uzbekistan has been reliant on thermal power and has faced frequent power outages, but its solar deployment has accelerated in recent times.
Figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency show that Uzbekistan had 3.5 MW of installed solar in 2020, 103.5 MW in 2021, and 252.5 MW in 2022. The country aims to deploy 8 GW by 2030.
In March 2023, Saudi Arabian energy giant ACWA Power said it had secured several power purchase agreements totaling 1.4 GW of solar power and 1.5 GWh of storage capacity in Uzbekistan.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.