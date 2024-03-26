Chinese PV Industry Brief: New PV hit 36.72 GW in January-February period

China’s National Energy Administration (NEA) says that the nation’s cumulative PV capacity hit 646.2 GW at the end of February.

Image: Huawei

Share

The NEA said that PV installations surged in January and February to 36.72 GW, up 80% year on year. China's cumulative solar capacity reached 646.2 GW at the end of February. The nation added 216.88 GW of new PV capacity in 2023, up 148.12% from 2022. In 2022, the country added 87.41 GW of solar.

DMEGC has outlined its PV shipment projections for 2024, with more than 2 GW expected to be shipped in the first quarter and around 6 GW in the first half. The company is targeting total shipments of 15 GW for the year, with 70% designated for international markets and 30% for domestic sales. It said it also plans to ramp up its production capacity by 8 GW for TOPCon cells and 5 GW for modules, in order to cater to both domestic and overseas demand.

Popular content

Golden Solar New Energy said it expects a net loss of between CNY 320 million ($44.3 million) and CNY 340 million for 2023. It said it expects sales of CNY 295 million for the year, up 8% from 2022, driven by a 13% increase in PV product sales, particularly due to heterojunction demand in Europe. The company released new heterojunction back contact (HBC) solar cells in the fourth quarter.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.